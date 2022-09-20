One more day of near-record temperatures for the season is expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday could see a high near 88, twelve degrees hotter than the normal high temperature of 76 for Sept. 20 and just two degrees shy of the record high of 90 for the date, set in 2016, 2010 and 1956, the NWS said.
A 30% chance of precipitation is forecast for Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
A strong cold front and "abundant subtropical moisture" are forecast to roll in Wednesday, when temps could see over a 20-degree drop to a high near 64. The strongest chances of rain could occur after 3 p.m., but showers are possible in the early afternoon.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 12-3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.