There's "nothing spooky" about Monday's forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Colorado Springs residents and trick-or-treaters can expect a warmer start to the week, with sunny skies and a high near 62.
According to the NWS hourly forecast, temps could start to dip below 60 beginning at 5 p.m., and steadily decrease to around 39 by 10 p.m.
A mid-week warmup and elevated fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday could bring "hazardous" weather to the region on Thursday and Friday. "Above-normal" temps for the season in the mid- to upper-60s, plus low humidity levels could spark "rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the NWS said.
These conditions could make way for impactful mountain snow beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as well as a 20% chance of snow spilling into the urban area Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.