Mild temperatures and some gusty winds are expected in Colorado Springs with a high near 66 Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to see the week's last above-normal temps with a high near 65. The normal maximum temperature for Nov. 1 is near 58, according to NWS data from 1991-2020.
The mid-week warmup and elevated fire danger Wednesday could bring "hazardous" weather to the region on Thursday and Friday. The unseasonably warm temps in the mid to upper 60s, plus low humidity levels could spark "rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the NWS said.
These conditions could make way for impactful mountain snow beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as well as a 30% chance of snow spilling into the urban area Friday.
A large system is expected to move across the region later this week, possibly producing a wide range of hazards to southern Colorado. Elevated fire weather concerns on Tue and Wed, then possible impactful mt snow Wed night through Fri. Please stay tuned for later updates. #cowx pic.twitter.com/DkvKUJYYYw— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 1, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.