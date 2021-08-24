Colorado Springs is forecast to be hot and sunny Tuesday, the National Weather in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to hit a high of 93 degrees with sunny skies all day, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 59 degrees with mostly clear skies, the agency said.
Wednesday is forecast to bring much of the same weather, then chances of afternoon thunderstorms start Thursday and last through the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.