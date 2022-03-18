It's time to relax a little.
Just hear what the National Weather Service in Pueblo had to say in a tweet early Friday: "Nice couple of days expected."
The forecast in Colorado Springs calls for temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday, followed by a high near 61 degrees Sunday. All those days are to feature sunny skies and light winds, the weather service predicts.
But the weather could start taking a turn Sunday night, with strong winds and possible snow moving in.
"A large storm looks to impact our region early next week," the weather service said in a report. "While uncertainty remains, this system has the potential to bring significant precipitation and strong winds to the region. At this time, the highest impacts are expected to be along the far eastern plans, and Las Animas County."
Gazette news partner KKTV repots that temps could be in the 30s and 40s next week with a mix of rain and snow possible on Monday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Sunday night: A chance of rain showers after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m., then snow showers. High near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday night: Snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.