Colorado Springs could see snow just days before breaking the record for the longest stretch without measurable snow fall in the city, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

Wednesday marked the 232nd day without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, a record that’s been running since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according to the weather service.

The city broke its record for the latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went with no snow.

But that might all change on Friday, New Year's Eve, as Colorado Springs is expected to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow, the agency said.

Chances of snow showers begin after 11 a.m. at a 30% chance. Overnight that likelihood increases to an 80% chance with 1 to 3 inches expected.

Snow returns Thu into Sat. Moderate to heavy snow could once again create very difficult to impossible travel across the central & SW Mts. Snow expected over the remaining higher terrain by Fri with snow still possible across the plains late Fri into New Year's Day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/5cqODVF1Vl — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 30, 2021

Friday is also expected to see gusty winds with breezes between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, and temperatures are anticipated to hit 47 degrees, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, higher elevations near Woodland Park could see between 2-4 inches of snow Friday night, the agency said.

On New Year's Day more snow showers are likely at a 60% chance although accumulation is likely less than an inch, the weather service said.

Higher fire danger presents itself this afternoon though conditions will be brief and relative humidities more marginal. pic.twitter.com/n1PqzUvxMe — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 30, 2021

Before snow arrives, Colorado Spring is expected to see a high of 48 degrees Thursday with sunny skies and strong winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, the agency said.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday, New Year's Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph increasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.

Saturday, New Year's Day: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 19 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 10 mph.