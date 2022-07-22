Colorado Springs is expected to stay dry Friday and into the early weekend, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms could form over the mountains and southeast plains, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday's high temperature is expected to reach near 95. The service said that highs in parts of southeast Colorado could near record highs. The record high on July 22 for Colorado Springs is 99.
A hot Friday remains on tap across south central and southeast Colorado, with near record highs possible. There will be enough available moisture to support isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over and near the higher terrain. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ig9e2fJIcR— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 22, 2022
Rain chances increase to 40% in the mid-afternoon on Saturday as clouds blow in, but temps could still hover near 97 in the city and up into the 100s near Pueblo and in the eastern plains.
The service said monsoonal moisture could increase toward the end of the weekend, as Sunday afternoon may see "strong to severe storms" in the area. The clouds could bring a roughly 10 degree cool-down for a high near 86.
This has been the third hottest July on record in Colorado Springs since reporting began in 1894, with a maximum average temperature of 75.4 degrees, the service reports. Only 1980 and 2003 have seen hotter temps through July 20.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 97. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 86. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.