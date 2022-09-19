Temperatures in Colorado Springs could reach near-record highs for the season Monday before a significant mid-week cool-down, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A sunny, "unseasonably warm" high near 85 is expected Monday. According to the NWS, the normal high temperature in the city for Sept. 19 is 76, and the record high is 91.
Tuesday could see similar conditions, with a sunny high near 86. Temps are expected to drop to a high near 65 Wednesday with possible showers and thunderstorms. The cooling trend could continue through the end of the week, with highs hovering in the upper 60s and 70s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.