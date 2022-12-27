Near record-high temperatures are forecast Tuesday in southern Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high of 64 degrees is expected in Colorado Springs, the weather service says. The record high for Dec. 27 is 65, set in 1980.

A high of 68 is expected in Pueblo, where record high temperature on this date is 70 - also set in 1980.

A red-flag warning due to high fire danger is in effect much of the day in Pueblo County and areas to the south and east.

On Wednesday, there's 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. with partly sunny skies and an expected high near 54 in Colorado Springs. A chance of rain and snow continues Wednesday night and into early Thursday.

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the New Year's holiday weekend calls for highs closer to the average mid-40s.