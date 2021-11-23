Above-average temperatures, dry conditions and strong breezes will likely elevate the risk of fire danger in Colorado Springs Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A red flag warning for high fire danger will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. encouraging residents to avoid activities that could spark flames, the agency said. The warning covers much of the Front Range, including El Paso, Pueblo, Fremont and Douglas counties.
Temperatures could reach a high of 68 degrees, one degree below the record high temperature for Nov. 23, the weather service said.
Tuesday skies will likely be mostly sunny with winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
High fire danger for the eastern mountains, Fremont County, the I-25 Corridor and portions of the eastern plains today. Please avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark. #cowx #firewx pic.twitter.com/I3BrShRIQn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 23, 2021
Overnight temperatures drop to 36 degrees with mostly cloudy skies before a 40% chance of snow appears Wednesday. On Tuesday, Colorado Springs entered its 196th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.
Light snow expected to develop tonight along the Continental Divide, then spread east to the eastern mountains on Wednesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/n04zIuORly— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 23, 2021
Thanksgiving Day will likely be sunny with temperatures hitting the high 40s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers after 8 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 10 mph.