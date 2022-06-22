Colorado Springs can expect a mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 86 and a decreased chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday may be much the same, with a high near 88 and 20% chance of showers after noon.
Temps are expected to cool over the weekend as chances for afternoon thunderstorms become higher. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Saturday afternoon with a high of 76. Sunday may see a high near 64.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.