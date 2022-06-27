Colorado Springs can expect mostly sunny skies to start the week, with a high near 77 on Monday and a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to rise for a sunny Tuesday with highs near 85.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms remain slight on Wednesday, the weather service predicts, as temperatures continue to rise close to 90.
Later in the week, chances of showers and thunderstorms return as temps fall back to highs in the 80s and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.