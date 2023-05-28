The unofficial start to summer has arrived, the swimming pools and splash pads are opening, and Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a warm week ahead with highs in the upper-70s.
With mostly sunny skies in the forecast, it'll be a good week to hit the pool, just look out for afternoon showers.
If you're planning on taking a dip, earlier in the week might be better — rain is likely, and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday.
Here's the full forecast from the Weather Service:
Today: Sunday will see sunny skies, with a high near 77 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Memorial Day - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 78. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Showers likely, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.
Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Showers likely, with the possibility a thunderstorm.
