The unofficial start to summer has arrived, the swimming pools and splash pads are opening, and Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a warm week ahead with highs in the upper-70s.

With mostly sunny skies in the forecast, it'll be a good week to hit the pool, just look out for afternoon showers.

If you're planning on taking a dip, earlier in the week might be better — rain is likely, and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the full forecast from the Weather Service:

Today: Sunday will see sunny skies, with a high near 77 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Memorial Day - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 78. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.



Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Showers likely, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Showers likely, with the possibility a thunderstorm.