Colorado Springs residents can expect a mostly sunny sky today, with a high near 91. A north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph will become south southeast in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening for areas along the Continental Divide. The greatest storm coverage is expected over the San Juan and La Garita Ranges, with more isolated thunderstorm activity over the Central Mountains and Sangre de Cristo ranges. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty outflow winds will be the primary storm risks.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
