Happy Monday! Colorado Springs is expecting clear, blue skies and a breeze today, with a high near 86.

Temperatures may cool off Tuesday, with a high near 75. Highs through the end of the week are forecast to stay in the 80s.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible starting tomorrow through Friday.

Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10-20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.