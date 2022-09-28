Mostly sunny skies and "above normal temperatures" could make for "a couple of beautiful days" in Colorado Springs and the southern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to see a high near 76 and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, between 2-5 p.m.
Stronger afternoon and evening storms are forecast to be "mainly tied to the higher terrain" and far southern plains, the service said. Thursday could see a high near 79 and slight chances for showers and thunderstorms after mid-afternoon. Rain chances are forecast to increase into the weekend.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.