Colorado Springs residents can expect a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., today. It'll be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains around noon with a few spreading off into portions of the adjacent Interstate 25 corridor and southeast plains after 2 p.m. The main thunderstorm risks will be lightning, and locally heavy rainfall which will be capable of producing flash flooding, especially for burn scars. Some small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the isolated stronger storms.
An isolated strong to briefly severe thunderstorm will be possible north of highway 50 across the southeast plains. While heavy rainfall will be the primary risk, hail to around one inch in diameter and wind gusts to near 60 mph will also be possible. Thunderstorms should diminish after 9 p.m., though scattered showers will persist across the southern mountains overnight within an active monsoon plume.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.