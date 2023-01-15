A mild and seasonal day awaits folks in the Pikes Peak region with a slight chance of showers Sunday.
Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 51 and north winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snowfall will continue today and tonight over the higher terrain. Snow will be heaviest over the San Juan Mountains, with lesser but still potentially impactful accumulations over the rest of our mountains. Storm total accumulations are expected to reach over 2 feet for the San Juans and 6 to 10 inches over the Central Mountains and Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Another system will bring snowfall to the mountains around the middle of this week, with accumulations spreading to most of our area by Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph.