020322-news-weather1

A snowy scene on the morning of Feb. 2, 2022 near downtown Colorado Springs.

 Chhun Sun, The Gazette

Monday will see temperatures rise only slightly above freezing around the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Patchy fog before 10 a.m., will hover around the area, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35. North winds between 5 to 10 mph will blow with a chance of precipitation at 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Snow will continue across the mountains today with additional accumulations ranging from 2 to 6 inches across the Continental Divide with locally higher amounts possible. An additional 1 to 3 inches will be possible across the southeast mountains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 10 mph.  

