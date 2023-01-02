Monday will see temperatures rise only slightly above freezing around the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Patchy fog before 10 a.m., will hover around the area, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35. North winds between 5 to 10 mph will blow with a chance of precipitation at 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Snow will continue across the mountains today with additional accumulations ranging from 2 to 6 inches across the Continental Divide with locally higher amounts possible. An additional 1 to 3 inches will be possible across the southeast mountains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 10 mph.