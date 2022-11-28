Colorado Springs is expected to start the week with a warm, breezy Monday before temperatures plummet though midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high near 54 is forecast for Monday, as well as wind speeds around 15-20 mph. A red flag warning has been issued for the Colorado Springs area and the southern Interstate 25 corridor to the New Mexico border due to the warm, breezy conditions.
The warning is set to be in place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The NWS asks residents to avoid all outdoor activities that could cause sparks.
An incoming system moving into the area early Tuesday morning is expected to plunge temps to a high near 24 and bring moderate to heavy snow to the mountains and along the I-25 corridor. There is currently a 60% chance of snow, mostly before 2 p.m.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. South wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.