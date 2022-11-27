Cool temperatures will hover around Colorado Springs today, with snow possible Tuesday.
Sunday in Colorado Springs residents will see mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Light snow over the area this morning will quickly end by midday, with clearing skies at most locations this afternoon. Additional snow fall will be around an inch over the mountains and valleys, with less than an inch along I-25 and across the plains. While the snow will be light, enough may fall to make for slick roads in spots early this morning, especially over the mountains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind around 10 mph.