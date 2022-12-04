A mild day is in the mix around the Springs on Sunday
Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 51 and north northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Occasional light snow showers are expected over the Continental Divide today and tonight. Snow accumulations during this period are expected to be light.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 10 mph.