Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Snow will develop along the Continental Divide overnight, with some 1 to 3 inch accumulations possible by early Monday morning. Increasing southwest winds will accompany the snow, leading to some occasional low visibility in blowing snow over high mountain passes, including Wolf Creek, Monarch and Fremont Passes overnight.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow showers after 11 am.. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.