Sunday in Colorado Springs residents can look forward to sunny skies, with a high near 54 and north winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 p.m.
Thanksgiving: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 10 mph.