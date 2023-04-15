Saturday is expected to see a few more snow showers, most likely before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There's a slight chance of rain showers between 2-4 p.m. It will likely be breezy with wind ranging from 8-13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. According to NWS, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.