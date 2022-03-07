Snow isn't done falling just yet in the Colorado Springs area.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, expect light snow Monday morning, then another round in the afternoon and evening as another storm system rolls through.
"Snow will be lighter and fluffier with this system but localized snow bands could cause variability in the snow totals depicted," the weather service said in a tweet.
On Sunday, Colorado Springs received just 0.3 inches of snow, according to official measures at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Other areas of El Paso County had more snow Sunday, led by Fountain with 3 inches.
Monday's forecast calls for more chilly weather, with temps in 30s and 40s, forecasters say.
"We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with another round of snow showers arriving by the evening," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson said in a report. "This next round doesn’t look to stick around for long but could bring additional light accumulation to the Sangres and the Wets with probably just a dusting in northern El Paso and Teller counties."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. East northeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.