The Colorado Springs weather forecast shows more rain and thunderstorms to come, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday sees a 30% chance of showers, mostly after 4 p.m. Before then, skies will likely be mostly cloudy with a high of 63. The evening brings another round of possible rain and thunderstorms. Chances are around 60% after 3 a.m.

Sunday is forecast to rain and thunderstorm throughout the day. There's a 70% chance of precipitation and a half to 3/4 an inch of new rainfall possible. The chance of rain increases to 80% after midnight.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.