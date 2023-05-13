05_11_23 flooding00907.jpg

Monument Creek flows high through Colorado Springs Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, after heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday night into Thursday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Colorado Springs weather forecast shows more rain and thunderstorms to come, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday sees a 30% chance of showers, mostly after 4 p.m. Before then, skies will likely be mostly cloudy with a high of 63. The evening brings another round of possible rain and thunderstorms. Chances are around 60% after 3 a.m.

Sunday is forecast to rain and thunderstorm throughout the day. There's a 70% chance of precipitation and a half to 3/4 an inch of new rainfall possible. The chance of rain increases to 80% after midnight.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. 