Don't forget your umbrella! Colorado Springs is expecting more rain this afternoon after a snowy, rainy weekend.

There is a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms on the forecast for this afternoon after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Highs are expected in the 50s.

Rain and a thunderstorm overnight are possible, with a low of 39.

Tuesday may bring more rain, but sun is expected later this week, with temps expected to increase. Highs in the 80s are possible this weekend.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than one tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between one tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.