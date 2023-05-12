The Colorado Springs area will remain soggy Friday and into the weekend after record-setting rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs forecast calls for a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Expect a high temperature of 63 degrees, the Weather Service says.

A storm system hit Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region with record rainfall, hail and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday — flooding roads and waterways, delaying a handful of schools, and knocking out power for thousands.

Colorado Springs saw 3.18 inches of rain on Thursday, bringing precipitation totals for the storm, which rolled in Wednesday afternoon, to 3.77 inches (3 inches more than normal for the whole month of May). Thursday's rainfall drowns the previous May 11 precipitation record of 0.7 inches, which was set in 1928, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Breezy and cool today, with sct afternoon showers/t-storms redeveloping over the mountains and I-25 corridor this afternoon and evening. Storms today will be weaker than the past few days. #cowx pic.twitter.com/AsrDT88YXE — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 12, 2023

The Woodland Park area and Teller County was left with plenty of snow. Woodland Park had 14 inches from the storm by late Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Divide reported 18 inches of snow.

On Friday, the chance of precipitation is 30% around Colorado Springs. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are forecast, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

On Saturday, more thunderstorms are possible, with the best chance in the evening. Expect a high near 63.

On Mother's Day Sunday, the Weather Service forecasts a high of 59 with an 80% chance of rain. New rainfall amounts expected range between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

A flash-flood warning was in effect for El Paso County Thursday as rising creek levels forced camp evacuations and at least one swift-water rescue of a man and his dog from Fountain Creek. Colorado Springs police said two others and a dog also were rescued from rising water near Bijou Street. Several people were treated for weather exposure, police said.

U.S. Geological Survey water-flow gauges showed Fountain Creek rose nearly 5 feet between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday. In the past week, the creek level was consistently just over 7 feet; on Wednesday morning, it peaked at 12.26 feet, its highest in at least a year.

Eric Peterson, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Pueblo, said the threat of flooding along Fountain Creek had abated by Friday morning.

"It looks like the creek has crested and will be falling throughout (Friday)," Peterson said.

Monument Creek, measured at the Bijou Street monitoring station near downtown, doubled in 13 hours, from 4 feet to more than 8 feet around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.