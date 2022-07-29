Though Colorado Springs has a low probability of "excessive rainfall" that could lead to flooding, Friday could still see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Friday is expected to bring more relief from the July heat with a high near 76.
Saturday could be mostly sunny with a high near 83 and see a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. Sunday may continue to dry out as afternoon rain chances decrease, and temps are expected to rise back up to a high near 89.
Highest confidence for heavy rain is expected over the far southeastern plains, where a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 11am to 10pm. Otherwise other places of concern are the burn scars and the northern I-25 corridor. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/G403TjVik5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 29, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 5-10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.