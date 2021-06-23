Hot temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms are likely to continue in Colorado Springs Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees, five degrees below the 2012 record high of 100 degrees for June 23, the weather service said.
A 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible after 3 p.m., the agency said.
Breezes stay light to moderate into the evening with an overnight low of 65 degrees, the weather service said.
Thursday is forecast to reach the 80s with temperatures cooling into the weekend and chances of thunderstorms likely to increase throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: High near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.