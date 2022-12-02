Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents should prepare for "very strong and damaging" wind gusts until sunset on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The strongest gusts are expected to end early Friday morning around 7 a.m., the NWS said, but strong winds are expected to last through the day. Gusts of 60-80 mph and up to 100 mph in localized areas are most likely along the Interstate 25 corridor, along the western border of the county and in the northeast stretch of the county from Black Forest to Ramah.
Click here for closings and delays due to potentially unsafe conditions.
Travel could be "very dangerous" in some areas, particularly west of the Interstate 25 corridor and along the western border of El Paso County, the NWS said. “High profile vehicles,” including box trucks, semi-trucks, RVs and some pickups and SUVs, risk being “blown off the road” on the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo, officials said.
Trucks are reportedly backed up near Castle Rock as the Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the left lane of I-25 southbound between Exit 181 (two miles south of Castle Rock) and CO-105 near Woodmoor due to safety concerns.
Residents should prepare for the possibility of blown-down trees and power lines, according to a release from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in the County, visit https://t.co/n23gQXXTOl— El Paso County, Colorado (@epcpio) December 2, 2022
click on "create a service request"
For more storm recovery resources, visit https://t.co/ARZtBLvkDf https://t.co/wdONOiGN7T
If a downed tree is in the public right of way, residents can call 719-520-6460 or visit the Citizen Connect website to report it.
“Widespread power outages may occur,” the release stated.
Motorists are advised to avoid travel and stay indoors if possible. If staying home is not an option, drivers are cautioned to maintain a firm, two-handed grip on the steering wheel, be alert for abrupt changes in wind direction and speed, and be on the lookout for flying debris.
Power outages could include traffic lights, according to emergency management personnel.
“Motorists should treat all darkened intersections as a four-way stop,” officials said in the release.
The regional emergency agency advises residents to secure their outdoor furniture and holiday decorations, and avoid being in forested areas or near trees and branches.