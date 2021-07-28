Colorado Springs is expected to face another day of poor air quality and temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
People with lung disease and asthma should avoid heavy outdoor activity while an air quality alert is in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory was issued because of "lingering wildfire smoke," the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 93 degrees with sunny skies and a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 64 degrees with plenty of sunshine and heat Thursday. The weekend is expected to bring higher chances of rain, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds around 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.