Colorado Springs residents are in for one more day of warm and gusty conditions as a red flag warning for El Paso and Teller counties and the southeast plains will be in place again Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gusty east to southeast winds becoming south southwest winds at 20-30 mph and low relative humidity values are expected today, with critical fire weather conditions anticipated across much of south central and southeast Colorado from mid morning through this evening. Winds could reach up to 45 mph in Colorado Springs.

Monday's high could reach near 68 before temps fall throughout most of the week. Tuesday could see a high near 42 with a 50% chance of light snow after mid-morning. Snow could persist into early Wednesday morning with more heavy winds and some possible thunder.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15-25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.