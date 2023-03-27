An overcast morning and chilly winter temperatures will greet Colorado Springs residents Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Partly sunny skies and a high near 33 are expected to start the week. There is a 30% chance of snow showers until around 11 a.m., and breezy conditions with 5-10 mph winds increasing to 15-20 mph, possibly as high as 30 mph could make for some biting wind chills.

The gusty winds are expected to persist into the southeast plains and along the southern Interstate 25 corridor, where the weather service is set to issue a red flag warning for "extreme fire behavior" from 12 to 6 p.m.

Temps are expected to rise steadily throughout the week, as Tuesday could see a high near 44 and Wednesday a high near 54.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind 10-20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15-20 mph.