Monday kicks off the workweek with sunny skies and spotty storms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 87 degrees with mild breezes and some patchy smoke from wildfires burning west of Colorado, the agency said.
Thunderstorms and rain are expected at a 30% chance between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 59 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.
Temperatures in the 80s and afternoon showers are expected throughout the week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts between one-quarter and one-half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.