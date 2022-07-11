Cooler temperatures are expected to greet Colorado Springs on Monday after a weekend of record-breaking heat.
Today is forecast to be partly sunny, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, cooling the high back down to around 82, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms persist into a partly sunny Tuesday, with rain expected after noon and a high near 84. Chances of rain decrease starting Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s through the end of the week.
Cooler for your Monday, but strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for portions of the southeast mountains and adjacent plains. Flash flooding will also be possible under the stronger storms across southern CO. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nt8IFkYg8F— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 11, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.