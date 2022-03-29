Don't put away your warm clothes just yet.
Rain and snow could return Tuesday and some areas of the Pikes Peak region could experience gusty winds.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs could see a high near 60 degrees with breezy conditions on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms could roll into the city by early afternoon before possible snow in the evening.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that "rain will change to wet snow" in the evening between Colorado Springs and Denver, which could impact travel during this time. Between 2-6 inches of snow could fall in Monument and Black Forest, with lighter accumulation between 1-3 inches of snow in northern Colorado Springs, Falcon and Woodland Park, KKTV reported.
Wind gusting in the area could be up to 45 mph on Tuesday night, KKTV reported.
On Wednesday, the forecast calls for windy and chilly conditions in the 40s, the weather service predicts. A rain shower could be possible in the afternoon.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 60. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly between 9-3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.