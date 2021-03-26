Friday is likely the last day of rain and snow in Colorado Springs before several days of sun and warm weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
A 50% chance of snow showers is possible before noon followed by a chance of rain. Little to no accumulation is expected in the Colorado Springs area, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight there is a 40% chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then the potential for snowfall before 5 a.m. Accumulation is not expected to be more than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with temperature as cold as 27 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
Saturday clears up with temperatures still in the 40s but Sunday and Monday will likely be sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
"Another storm system looks to arrive early next week so enjoy the quiet weather!" Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. A 50% chance of snow showers and winds around 10 mph.