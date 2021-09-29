It's expected to be mild Wednesday with chances of afternoon thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
A 50% chance of rain and thunderstorm is possible after 3 p.m. with less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 43 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Rain and thunderstorms storms are likely to return after midnight at a 70% chance with between one-quarter and one-half inch of rain possible.
The forecast from Thursday to Saturday is full of rain and temperatures in the 60s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds 5 to 15 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.