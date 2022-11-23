Colorado Springs could see a sunny, mild Wednesday ahead of a cool-down and possible snow on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's high is expected to warm near 52 with breezy conditions. Due to low humidity and gusty winds, a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire weather has been issued for Pueblo, Fremont and Huerfano counties.
Snowfall is expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning in the area, with a 30% chance of snow coming after 4 a.m., Thursday. Snowfall is expected in light amount, but "brief bursts" of heavier snow is possible, the NWS said. Higher terrain and the Palmer Divide could see the heaviest amounts.
Critical Fire Weather Conditions for some today, with snow showers expected tomorrow. That's Thanksgiving in Colorado for you. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/A1VRqeQewN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 23, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 10-20 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a north wind 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South wind around 10 mph.