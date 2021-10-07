Thursday remains sunny with temperatures in the 70s before a weekend cool down, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 75 degrees Thursday with an overnight low of 49 degrees.
Friday is forecast to hit 80 degrees, 12 degrees above the average high of 68 degrees, weather service data showed.
The weather takes a turn Saturday night with chances of showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s, the agency said.
Early next week skies are expected to clear up with temperatures in the 60s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds around 10 mph.