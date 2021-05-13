A misty morning fog is expected to dissipate in Colorado Springs Thursday making way for a day of mild temperatures and sunshine, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight skies will likely stay mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 46 degrees and winds around 5 mph, the weather service said.
Friday temperatures are expected to reach the 70s but chances of thunderstorms are possible. The weekend is likely to stay in the 70s with rain and thunderstorms continuing into next week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: High near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.