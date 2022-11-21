Colorado Springs is expected to see a mild and pleasant start to the work week Monday with a sunny high near 48, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunny highs in the low 50s are expected to last throughout the week, warming to "right around seasonal normals," the NWS said. The normal maximum temperature for Nov. 21 is just under 51, according to NWS climate data.
A high near 51 is forecast for Tuesday and a high near 54 for Wednesday. Temps could dip slightly on Thanksgiving Day to a high near 45.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thanksgiving 🍗: Sunny, with a high near 45. North northwest wind around 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 10 mph.