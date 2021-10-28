Temperatures in the 60s and sunshine fill the coming days in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday's high is likely to reach 60 degrees with no sign of precipitation in sight, the agency said.
Temperatures fall to 35 degrees overnight with clear skies, the weather service said.
Friday and Saturday bring much more of the same with sun and temperatures in the 60s, but clouds are anticipated to move in Sunday and could mean overnight rain and slight chances of showers Monday, the agency said.
Sunday is also expected to be cooler than the preceding days with a high of 49 degrees.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers.