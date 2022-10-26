Colorado Springs could see one more day of mild conditions Wednesday before a significant temperature drop and mix of wind, rain and snow are likely around Colorado Springs Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday is expected to see a high near 53. Starting out cloudy today, but could give way to sunnier skies throughout the day. Breezy conditions continue, with wind speeds hovering 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Snow is expected in the central mountains by Wednesday morning before a "brief lull" and heavier snow through the night. The cold front is expected to roll into Colorado Springs and bring possible rain and snow showers between 3-5 a.m. and a 30% chance of snow mostly before 9 a.m.
Snow will impact the mountains through Thursday. The heaviest will fall across the central mountains where Winter Weather Advisories have been posted. Snow will spread into the southeast mountains and adjacent I-25 corridor on Thursday. Stay weather aware! #cowx pic.twitter.com/LjR3R6bEAr— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 26, 2022
The weather service forecasts snowfall of 1-2 inches in many parts of the Pikes Peak region and west into the mountains.
Expect a high of 40 Thursday and then a hard freeze overnight to Friday, with a low of 22.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.