Colorado Springs could see one more day of mild conditions Wednesday before a significant temperature drop and mix of wind, rain and snow are likely around Colorado Springs Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Wednesday is expected to see a high near 53. Starting out cloudy today, but could give way to sunnier skies throughout the day. Breezy conditions continue, with wind speeds hovering 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Snow is expected in the central mountains by Wednesday morning before a "brief lull" and heavier snow through the night. The cold front is expected to roll into Colorado Springs and bring possible rain and snow showers between 3-5 a.m. and a 30% chance of snow mostly before 9 a.m.

The weather service forecasts snowfall of 1-2 inches in many parts of the Pikes Peak region and west into the mountains.

Expect a high of 40 Thursday and then a hard freeze overnight to Friday, with a low of 22.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.