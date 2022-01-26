PRINT: 091421-news-mindful-yoga.jpg (copy)

Debby Patz, second from right, teaches a yoga class outside the Ent Center for the Arts in September on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Colorado Springs is forecast to get a little break from wintry weather, but it won't last long.

The city could see a high near 41 degrees with sunny skies Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. But the weather is expected to shift again Thursday with up to a 50% chance of snowfall and a high near 28 degrees; up to 2 inches of snow could fall.

Milder conditions are expected this weekend, with a sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s and mid-50s, the weather service predicts. Sunday is forecast to have a high near 51 degrees.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 50% chance of snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments