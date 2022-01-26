Colorado Springs is forecast to get a little break from wintry weather, but it won't last long.

The city could see a high near 41 degrees with sunny skies Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. But the weather is expected to shift again Thursday with up to a 50% chance of snowfall and a high near 28 degrees; up to 2 inches of snow could fall.

Milder conditions are expected this weekend, with a sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s and mid-50s, the weather service predicts. Sunday is forecast to have a high near 51 degrees.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 50% chance of snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.