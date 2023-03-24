Colorado Springs is forecast for a mild Friday, with a chance of snow on the radar in the late afternoon and into the weekend.

Expect partly sunny skies Friday, with a high of 48 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Wind from the northwest will roll through in the morning, ranging from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 19 degrees. Blustery winds are expected to roll through from the northwest reaching speeds upwards of 20 mph. Snow showers are likely in the early morning hours, mainly between 3- 4 a.m.

Taking a look at the weekend, chances of rain and snow are scattered throughout, with temps residing in the high 30s and 40s. Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 39 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of snow throughout the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 40 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow, mainly in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 44 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.