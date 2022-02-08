Winter is not going anywhere this week in Colorado Springs.
Residents can expect another mild and breezy Tuesday but "a couple of disturbances" could arrive later in the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet.
Temperatures are forecast to reach in the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday but snow could hit the area Wednesday and again Friday night into the Saturday, the weather service said. However, the snowfall could be mostly in the mountains and adjacent plains.
The forecast for Thursday and Friday calls for temps in the low to mid-50s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.