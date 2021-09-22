A streak of sunshine and 70- to 80-degree weather starts in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 77 degrees with sunny skies on the first day of fall, the agency said. The autumnal equinox happens at 1:20 p.m.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 47 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Thursday jumps into the 80s along with a weekend of 80-degree weather.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds around 10 mph.